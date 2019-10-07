PNP chief on alleged involvement in ‘ninja cops’ issue: Move on, President has spoken

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde is urging the public to “move on” from his supposed involvement in the “ninja cops” issue, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte said he wants to see “clear proof” against the police chief before deciding on his fate.

“I enjoin everyone to move on, now that the President has already spoken,” said Albayalde.

Albayalde assured that he is ready to face an investigation to once and for all clear his name and “spare the PNP from further embarrassment and unwanted public opinion created by these internal and external political machinations.”

READ: Duterte wants ‘clear proof’ vs Albayalde in ‘ninja cops’ case

READ: Albayalde: No evidence, proof linking me to ‘ninja cops’

“The President has spoken. We assure the public that the Philippine National Police remains relentless in the national campaign against crime, illegal drugs and rogue cops,” Albayalde said after the turnover of supervision of the National Police Training Institute from the Philippine Public Safety College to the PNP at Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna.

Tired

Albayalde also admitted that he is tired of allegations linking him to the alleged drug recycling in Pampanga, and that he no longer wants to argue on the issue.

“Ayoko na po makipagpalitan ng sagutan dito dahil pagod na po ako, pagod na rin ‘yung PNP. Maraming naapektuhan, even my family, the PNP, and also the Filipino people. Let us respect na there will be a review on this (I no longer want to argue on this because I am already tired. The PNP is also tired. There are a lot of people being affected here, even my family, the PNP, and the Filipino people. Let us respect that there will be a review of this case),” he said.

Thankful

Albayalde said he is thankful that the President and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año gave him an opportunity to be heard in a proper investigation on the 2013 anti-drug operation in Pampanga when he was the provincial police director.

He added he is grateful to the clarification made by Duterte that two police colonels, not generals, are “still playing” with illegal drugs despite the drug war being the centerpiece campaign of the government.

READ: Duterte: 2 police colonels, not generals, linked to ‘ninja cops’

READ: Duterte: 2 generals still playing with illegal drugs

Retirement

He said he is ready to relinquish his post to whoever will be appointed by the President when he retires on November 8.

“The situation calls for the entire PNP to close ranks and remain united and strong to squarely face this divisive condition,” Albayalde said /gsg