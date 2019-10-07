Cops following new lead on call center agent found dead in Tagba-o

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talamban Police have started to investigate the persons and the establishment where the 25-year-old, call center agent, Jouie Lee Villagonzalo, was last seen before his body was found on a bushy remote area in Sitio Cab-asan, Barangay Tagba-o, Cebu City, on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019.

According to Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, Talamban Police Station chief, during their investigation of the individuals whom Villagonzalo had been associated with, they found out that he had gone out that Monday night, September 30, with couple of people to a drinking establishment.

Taneo said that this information would be vital for the case since they could ask for a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the establishment and other nearby buildings in the area to trace Villagonzalo movements before his death.

For now Taneo said they had already identified the individuals who were with Villagonzalo and they will also be invited to the police station once they would be located.

There are still many possibilities for the motive of the killing of Villagonzalo, but Taneo said he was somehow relieved that they had started to narrow down distinctive options such as robbery and possible personal grudge.

Taneo said they were gathering information about the history of Villagonzalo’s enemies or someone he had a conflict with.

Prior to the progress of Villagonzalo’s case, his family already told the police that they did not know anyone whom Villagonzalo had a conflict with and attested that it was unlikely for him to be involved in any illegal activity because he would usually just go home straight from work.

But robbery could also be a bigger part as a motive of the killing according to Taneo, since they did not even found the wallet or the cellular phone of the victim./dbs