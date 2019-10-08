Cesafi high school basketball: UV faces CIT-U

Games on Tuesday:

Cebu Coliseum

5:15 p.m. – UV vs CIT-U (High School)

6:45 p.m. – UV vs USPF (College)

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers hope to bounce back when they face the Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT-U) Wildkittens on Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019, in a Cesafi high school basketball game at the Cebu Coliseum.

The High School division has already passed the halfway mark of its single round robin format of eliminations with the UV Baby Lancers currently at the third spot with a win-loss record of 4-2.

They failed to retain their title last year after losing to defending champion University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, who is currently at the top spot with an unblemished 6-0 card.

A win on Tuesday gives UV a share of the second spot with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, who tote a 5-2 card.

Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves ended the four-game winning streak of UV last October 6 with a 67-61 decision.

The CIT-U Wildkittens, meanwhile, will be vying for their second win in the tournament.

They currently sit at the ninth spot in a tie with the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars with identical 1-4 cards.

With 11 teams, the High School division is played in a single round robin format with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals./bmjo