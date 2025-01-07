Sinulog 2025: 9 contingents to compete in brass band competition

cdn mobile

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 07,2025 - 02:31 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cultural and Historial Affairs Office (CHAO) has released on Tuesday the official contingents for the first-ever Brass Band Competition in Sinulog 2025.

A total of nine contingents will be competing this Sunday afternoon, Jan. 12 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The contingents are the following:

  1. Alroan Marching Band
  2. Banda Dos Kabataan
  3. RNB Youth Symphonic Band
  4. Luciano
  5. Magdalo Band
  6. Saint Florian Marching Band
  7. 560th Air Base Group Marching Band
  8. Richoy Colina’s Brass Band
  9. City of Lapu-Lapu Marching Band

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Marching Band will serve as the event’s guest performer.

The Brass Band street parade next Sunday will start in Imus St. then to Carreta, then to P. Del Rosario, then to Osmeña Blvd., to R. Landon, then to the CCSC, according to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. Exec. Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella.

The Brass Band Competition is the newest competition included in the Sinulog calendar.

The organizers initially planned to include majorettes in the competition but due to time constraints, they had to cancel it.

“Next year, i-full blast na ni with majorettes, karon wala usa,” Labella said in previous interview.

(Next year, we will go full-blast with majorettes, now not just yet.)

TAGS: brass band, Sinulog 2025
