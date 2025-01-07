Sinulog 2025: 9 contingents to compete in brass band competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cultural and Historial Affairs Office (CHAO) has released on Tuesday the official contingents for the first-ever Brass Band Competition in Sinulog 2025.

A total of nine contingents will be competing this Sunday afternoon, Jan. 12 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

READ MORE:

Sinulog 2025: Street parties banned, other activities regulated

Sinulog 2025 attendees could double than last year

Hard questions about Nazareno 2025

The contingents are the following:

Alroan Marching Band Banda Dos Kabataan RNB Youth Symphonic Band Luciano Magdalo Band Saint Florian Marching Band 560th Air Base Group Marching Band Richoy Colina’s Brass Band City of Lapu-Lapu Marching Band

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Marching Band will serve as the event’s guest performer.

The Brass Band street parade next Sunday will start in Imus St. then to Carreta, then to P. Del Rosario, then to Osmeña Blvd., to R. Landon, then to the CCSC, according to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. Exec. Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella.

The Brass Band Competition is the newest competition included in the Sinulog calendar.

The organizers initially planned to include majorettes in the competition but due to time constraints, they had to cancel it.

“Next year, i-full blast na ni with majorettes, karon wala usa,” Labella said in previous interview.

(Next year, we will go full-blast with majorettes, now not just yet.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP