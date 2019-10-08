Robin Padilla slams critics of celebs who joined Duterte’s Russia trip

MANILA, Philippines — Robin Padilla lashed out at critics of fellow celebrities who were accused of using government funds when they joined President Rodrigo Duterte’s five-day visit to Russia last week.

In a video posted via actor Phillip Salvador’s Facebook account on Sunday, Padilla defended the former, Cesar Montano and comedian Moymoy Palaboy who were part of the trip.

Ayan, napikon na sa inyong mga dilawan ang aming kapatid!(Credit to Robin Padilla for the video) Posted by Philip Ipe Salvador on Saturday, October 5, 2019

“Kailangan kong ipagtanggol yung mga kaibigan ko. Nagbabasa ako kanina, may mga nakikita ako diyan, binabanatan niyo si Kuya Ipe, si Cesar Montano at si Moymoy [Palaboy], bakit sila nasa Russia,” Padilla said in the video.

[I need to defend my friends. Earlier, I was reading criticisms towards Kuya Ipe [Salvador], Cesar Montano and Moymoy [Palaboy] about why they are also in Russia]

Padilla insisted his fellow celebrities paid for their own expenses while also saying they use money from people who “support” them.

“At kung sasabihin ng mga bumabatikos na ito na yung mga kaibigan ay binili, nilibre ng pamasahe, hindi po totoo ‘yan. Kami ang bumibili ng pamasahe po namin. Ang mga hotel namin, ang nagbabayad niyan, kami,” Padilla said.

[If these critics say my friends were given free fare, that’s not true. We are the ones who pay for our fares. We also pay for our own hotel accommodations]

“Mukha ba kaming walang pera?” he continued. “May pera po kami at ‘yung perang ‘yan ay gift sa amin ‘yan ng mga taong sumusuporta sa amin.”

[Do we look like we don’t have money? We have money and that money is a gift from our supporters.]

Padilla also pointed out celebrities join Duterte to places he visits to entertain the Filipino community without talent fees.

“Nagpupunta kami, sumasama kami sa Presidente, hindi dahil sa kung anu-anong official business. Sumasama kami dahil para sa mga Pilipino, tandaan niyo po ‘yan,” Padilla said. “Ini-entertain namin ang mga Pilipino na walang bayad. Naintindihan niyo ‘yun?”

[We go with the President, not because it’s just any official business. We go these for the Filipinos, remember that. We entertain the Filipinos for free. Can you understand that?]

Robin dares critics

Padilla then asked critics whether they pay their taxes and also dared them to show how much they pay.

“Yung mga bumabatikos, kayo ba nagbabayad ng tax?” Padilla asked. “Bago niyo tirahin si Kuya Ipe, bago niyo tirahin si Cesar, bago niyo tirahin si Moymoy at ibang artista, maglabasan nga tayo kung magkano ibinabayad natin sa tax? Hinahamon ko kayo.”

[To those who are criticizing, do you pay your taxes? Before you slam Kuya Ipe, Cesar, Moymoy and other celebrities, I challenge you to disclose how much taxes you pay.]

Palace Spokesman Salvador Panelo earlier clarified showbiz personalities who joined the President in Russia were not paid talent fees.

“With regard to the show biz [celebrities] who are here, as far as I know, when they entertain the Filipino community while waiting for the arrival of the President, they are not paid. They have been doing that during the presidential campaign. They just happen to be genuine and rabid fans of the President,” Panelo said. /muf