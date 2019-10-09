Lapu-Lapu City Launches first government-run e-Library in Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City government launched the first government-run e-Library in Cebu.

The launching and blessing was held at its location beside the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu city on Wednesday, October 9.

The airconditioned spacious room was packed with 20 modern computer whose Central Processing Unit (CPU) were built-in to its monitor.

These computers were donated by the Lapu-Lapu City Chinese Guild led by its President Shouqi Zhao.

To make the e-Library fully functional, the city government also partnered with Smart Communications, which provided the internet connection.

Mayor Junard Chan said he tasked Anabeth Cuizon, the Assistant City Administrator, to create the e-Library.

It was furnished with computer tables, tiled floors, couch and tables, thirteen framed paintings painted by Cuizon’s husband, Ahmed Cuizon, currently the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) regional director for Region 3 (Central Luzon).

The paintings were the historical landmarks in Lapu-Lapu city, and all of these will be donated to the e-Library, said Anabeth Cuizon.

“I first conceptualized the e-Library when I was barangay captain of Pajo because I am thinking about the welfare of the less fortunate students who can’t afford the fees in the internet shop for doing research,” said Chan.

He explained that the e-Library will be open 24/7 and everybody from Lapu-Lapu City will be welcomed to be facility to conduct online research.

The use of computer and printing will be free, but there’s at least two-hour limit for each individual visiting the e-library so as to accommodate more users.

The e-Library is only for research purposes. Emails and use of Facebook, Youtube, dating sites, pornography, e-games, among others, will be prohibited. But they can bring gadgets and can access the free wifi.

The e-Library has set rules to follow while inside the room, which can accommodate up to 40 individuals.

Lawyer Maria Jane Paredes, Smart Communications Assistant Vice President for Public Affairs for Visayas and Mindanao, and Regina Pineda also of Smart Communications expressed willingness to support Chan’s projects that would be provided with free world class connectivity, to include the Lapu-Lapu City College, City Hall and the City Hospital.

Chan expressed gratitude to the city’s partners for the realization of the e-Library at no or minimal cost to the city.

He added the present e-library was just the first phase, as an adjacent room will be added during phase 2 he project. The second room will hold 30 additional computers, which will be donated by a BPO company, “The Results,” which will provide free training to the planned Call Center Academy that will be set up at the e-Library./elb