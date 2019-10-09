Buhisan Dam water level reaches critical point -MCWD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite rains in the last few days following the strengthening of the cold northeast moonsoon or Amihan, Metro Cebu’s water supply continues to go down.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District’s (MCWD) announced on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 that the Buhisan Dam has not recovered from the heat spike in the last week of September 2019, which extended to the first week of October.

Since the Buhisan Watershed relies on rain to recharge the water supply, the heat in those weeks and the lack of rain caused a major cut in the water reservoir.

From it’s daily 7,000 cubic meters per day production, Buhisan Dam is now down to 1,300 cubic meters per day, causing a drop of water supply in downtown Cebu City including Barangays Labangon, Punta Princessa, Tisa, Capitol Site, Banawa, Sambag I, Sambag II, among others.

“Buhisan Dam’s water level has dropped to a critical point on Monday (October 7, 2019) despite the rains experienced the past few days. Lower pipe is now half exposed. Once water level goes below, Buhisan Dam will have zero production again, like in March. This has never happened since the 2015 El Niño phenomenon in Central Visayas.,” said MCWD.

The total production of MCWD is now down to 206,000 cubic meters per day following the recent loss of 32,000 cubic meters per day from the Jaclupan Dam in Talisay City, still due to the extreme heat on October 4, 2019.

In the middle of September 2019, MCWD also lost over 20,000 cu. m. per day due to saltwater intrusion, wells giving lower yields due to the dry spell and the shutdown of a private water company’s plant in Barangay Suba Basbas due to plant problems.

“This unexpected volume loss during this time of the year is affecting a huge part of MCWD’s service area—even bigger than the affected areas during the summer months,” said MCWD.

MCWD urged the public to conserve water as much as they can as the water supply goes down. The agency has also partnered with the Cebu City government in delivering water rations in heavily affected barangays.

Water trucks deliver daily to Barangays Sambag 1, 2, Sta. Cruz, and Cogon Ramos in Cebu City.

MCWD has also coordinated with the CDRRMC and Compostela Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Committee for the location of hydrants where local government-owned trucks or local fire departments can withdraw water from for distribution to barangays with low pressure to no water./elb