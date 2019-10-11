On its 10th year, Parkmall’s ’13th floor’ horror park is longer and scarier than ever

When it’s almost that time of the year where we pay tribute to our loved ones who have passed on, we surely know that Halloween events are just around the corner too.

It is truly a tradition for us Filipinos to embrace our versions of horror stories and scary legends such as the classic white lady or the woman who splits her body in two–the manananggal.

When it comes to horror parks, Parkmall, located in Mandaue City, always comes to mind.

Parkmall is now celebrating a decade of bringing unforgettable horror-themed indoor park experience to Cebuanos.

And for this year, Parkmall’s theme is the “13th floor,” the mall’s scariest setup to date! It will also have the longest route.

From October 11, 2019, to November 10, 2019, one can experience the thrill and excitement for only P50.

The “13th Floor Horror Park” is located inside the Extreme Aeropark Indoor Trampoline of Parkmall.

Aside from the Horror Park, as a community mall and fitness hub in Mandaue, Parkmall is also supporting the 1st Mandaue City Horror Run, which will be held on October 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The horror-themed run with obstacle courses will have three categories: 3 km, 5 km and 10 km run. Registration fees range from P350 to P600 depending on the category. Around 2,000 runners are expected to join the race.

All proceeds of the horror run will be given to Hope of Mandaue Children Center (HOME) as the chosen beneficiary of the race.

Matthew Basabe, Parkmall’s Marketing Manager, said that by supporting and organizing horror-themed events, this brings them closer to making Mandaue City a Halloween destination in Cebu.

The race is organized by Proactive Races and co-organized by A-Plus Paints, Taga Mandaue Inc. and the local government of Mandaue City. /bmjo