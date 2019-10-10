Two suspects in alleged kidnap-slay of Bien Unido Mayor enter not guilty plea

Cebu City, Philippines–The two newly arrested suspects implicated in the disappearance and alleged murder of former Bien Unido, Bohol mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel maintained their innocence during their arraignment in Cebu City on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Lobo Boniel and Allan delos Reyes entered a “not guilty” plea during their arraignment for the kidnapping case before Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 22 Presiding Judge Jose Nathaniel Andal.

Lobo and Delos Reyes were among the nine suspects, along with former Bohol board member Niño Rey Boniel, in the controversial case.

The kidnapping case was filed by Angela Leyson, Mayor Boniel’s best friend, who was with the mayor when they were allegedly detained by the suspects in a resort in the town before Gisela was taken to board the ship where she was allegedly killed in June 2017.

Lobo and Delos Reyes, however, were just arrested last September 12, 2019 after two years in hiding.

The suspects are also facing a separate murder case in the court in Lapu-Lapu City.

Gisela’s body, which was never recovered, is believed to have been thrown into the waters off Lapu-Lapu City after she was allegedly killed. /bmjo