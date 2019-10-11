Gaisano Grand Malls’ Killer Bride-inspired La Hacienda Horror House 2019 

Filipinos are huge fans of scary bedtime stories and spooky folklore.

This is the reason why throughout the years, more and more man-made, horror-themed attractions have popped up, with the experiences getting more extreme.

Gaisano Grand Malls will be joining the fray with their “Killer Bride”-inspired horror house for this years’ Halloween season called La Hacienda.

In Gaisano Grand Malls’ La Hacienda, the main character is a woman who was killed before she was set to get married. She seeks revenge on the people who killed her and caused her pain.

La Hacienda will be open to all except for kids aged seven and below.

Those who want to feel the thrill will only have to pay P50 and below, depending on the branch, to get a horror experience they will never forget.

You can find La Hacienda Horror house inside any Gaisano Grand Mall near you.

Here are the list of participating branches and their opening dates:

Visayas

October 11

Jai-alai

Balamban

Mactan

Minglanilla

Sara

Bacolod Mall

October 18

Fiestamall

Mindanao

October 4

Toril

October 11

Tagum

Calinan

Bayugan

Panabo

Nabunturan

Polomolok

Davao City Mall

Digos Marketplace

Tibungco

Citygate Mall – Buhangin

Bring the whole barkada and family and use #GrandHorrorHouse and #GaisanoGrandMalls when you post your photos, stories and reactions online!

The horror houses in each branch will close on November but could be extended, depending on the demand. from the public.

To know more about Gaisano Grand Malls’ La Hacienda Horror House and for more updates, follow them on Facebook @gaisanogrand.