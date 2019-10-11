Indian national shot dead in Lapu-Lapu
Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu–An Indian national was shot dead by a still unidentified person shortly before 12 noon on Friday, October 11, 2019, in Sitio Iba, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.
The victim was initially identified by neighbors as Gagan Deo Singh, 29, single, renting an apartment at Sitio Abuno Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.
Police are currently investigating the crime scene.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.