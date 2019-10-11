Indian national shot dead in Lapu-Lapu

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu–An Indian national was shot dead by a still unidentified person shortly before 12 noon on Friday, October 11, 2019, in Sitio Iba, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim was initially identified by neighbors as Gagan Deo Singh, 29, single, renting an apartment at Sitio Abuno Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police are currently investigating the crime scene.