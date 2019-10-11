Experience ‘One Sweet Day’ at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu 

Spend “One Sweet Day” at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on October 18 and 19 to experience a unique convergence of event specialists as you celebrate life’s biggest milestones and events with special discounts and deals.

With over 100 bookings for weddings and 150 bookings for personal occasions in a year, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu is clearly the top choice of many when celebrating special occasions and milestones.

For the first time since its inception in November 2015, One Sweet Day will now serve as a convention of Cebu’s finest event coordinators and suppliers for all kinds of celebrations.

Now on its ninth run, One Sweet Day has expanded its offerings to include not only weddings and debuts but also personal milestones such as birthdays, reunions, anniversaries, baby showers and gender-reveal parties.

It truly has become the one-stop venue for every Cebuano’s celebration needs.

Special discounts and deals will be available on October 18 and 19 as more than 50 suppliers including florists, stylists, coordinators, and studious have signed up to join the event.

There will be no shortage of attractive packages for your gowns, cakes, giveaways, photo and video coverages!

Those who will book their events and celebrations with Marco Polo Plaza Cebu will have an exclusive 20% discount on their celebration packages plus two premium offers.

Celebrants can choose two from the following:

waived corkage fee for all wines and lechon;

waived energy fee of the function room;

waived clearing fee for the dessert buffet;

overnight stay in a deluxe room with breakfast for two; and

in-room Champagne Breakfast during your stay at the hotel.

Bookings must be done on the two-day event with a reservation fee of P30,000 for occasions that will be held in 2019 and 2020.

One Sweet Day is co-presented by DiaGold, Lexus Philippines and airline partner Air Asia.

Air Asia will be giving away a roundtrip ticket to any local destination from Cebu during the event.

Book your milestones and events with Marco Polo Plaza Cebu and spend two wonderful days in the company of professional event specialists who will make your dream celebration come true.

For more information, you can call (032) 253-1111 local 8109 or email [email protected]

For real time updates, like Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu or follow the hotel on Twitter at @5StarInCebu.