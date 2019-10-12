JTR clinches championship title in CPBL ARQ Builders Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Journey To Recovery (JTR) team was declared as champion in the Cebu Premier Basketball League (CPBL) ARQ Builders Cup that wrapped up in early October at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas.

Steve Castro helped JTR clobber Amcod, 87-65, for the title. Castro was named as the finals’ Most Valuable Player (MVP) after he finished with 24 points, pulled down six boards and dished out three assists.

JTR advanced to the finals after demolishing the Hardcourt Kings, 81-49, in the semifinals.

Castro was also named as the Best Player in that game and shared the honor with Hardcourt Kings’ Rickymhar Berdin as they both finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

Castro just took it a notch higher by adding four assists.

Amcod, for its part, bagged the other finals ticket after streaking past Ombra, 81-75 with much help from Arvie Cabanero.

Cabanero had a double-double performance with his 15 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three assists.

The Hardcourt Kings settled for third place without breaking a sweat because Ombra had forfeited in their battle for third place.

Prior to the semifinals and finals game, an all-star game was held with Mikoh Pahugot declared as the all-star MVP with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The four semifinalists ended their elimination round campaign with immaculate win-loss records of 5-0. / celr