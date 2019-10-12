PresyoMerkado: Treating menstrual pain with a cup of ginger tea

Start your Sunday morning with a hot cup of ginger tea.

Did you know that ginger locally known as “luy-a” is considered a superfood because of its many health benefits? It is loaded with several nutrients and bioactive compounds that are beneficial to the body and brain.

This flowering plant that originated from China has a long history of use in various traditional or alternative medicine. It helps digestion, reduces nausea, fights flu and common cold.

It’s unique fragrance and flavor come from its natural oils, the most important of which is gingerol which is a main bioactive compound that is responsible for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

One of its traditional uses is for pain relief. It is a best alternative to taking pain relievers for women who suffer from menstrual pain. Ginger has been proven to be effective when taken at the beginning of the menstrual period.

Intake of two grams of ginger per day, for 11 days, also helps reduce exercise-induced muscle pains.

Ginger has also been proven to lower blood sugar levels and improve heart disease risk factors in patients with type two diabetes.

What are you waiting for? Drop by the Cebu City Carbon Public Market and grab a kilo of ginger for only P65.