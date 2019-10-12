5 families displaced by collapsed concrete fence in Bacayan worry over livelihood

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five families affected by the collapse of a concrete fence of a development project in Sitio Sugarlandia, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City has raised concern over loss of livelihood now that they have been displaced and housed in an evacuation area.

Although thankful that no one was hurt when the incident happened this Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, one of the displaced person, Lily Caratayco, 57, said she would not know where to get the money for their daily needs now that they could not return to their home and to the mini junk shop they operate nearby.

According to Caratayco, she was cooking breakfast when she heard the loud rumbling that led her to instantly carry her one-year-old grandchild outside.

Luckily, the collapsed concrete did not fully fell on their house. But since her house is the closest to the fallen fence, Caratayco and her neighbors were forbidden from returning to their houses by the Cebu City Office of Building Official (OBO) until they will be notified that it is already safe for them to do so.

The debris that fell at the side of the affected houses will be removed by Monday, October 14, as there is no office on Sunday.

But there is no guarantee that they could immediately go back to their home, causing Caratayco to worry since she has no source of income right now and has already refused several customers.

The five families, including Caratayco’s, will be staying at an apartment located near the area owned by Jess Carlo Minoza, who was identified by OBO as the owner of the development project.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, after inspecting the site, ordered OBO to to issue a cease and desist order against the owner.

Caratayco was hopeful the inspection would end soon and they would be allowed to return to their homes the soonest.

Bacayan Barangay Captain Zenaida Colina told CDN Digital on Saturday that she was relieved that no one was hurt during the incident especially when it happened at around 5 a.m. when almost everyone from the area were still asleep.

Colina said she had met with the daughter of Minoza who assured that they will provide for the needs of the affected families..

According to Colina, the owner of the project is also willing to face an investigation of the city government regarding the incident./elb