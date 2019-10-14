LOOK: Beautiful images of sunset in Dumaguete

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After a long and tiring day, we sometimes look for something to do that can help brighten up the remaining hours of the day.

This is exactly what one college professor in Dumaguete did that led him to making a photo gallery composed of beautiful images of sunsets taken on October 9, 2019.

Ian Rosales Casocot, 44, shared on his Facebook account the gallery of beautiful sunset photos captured by various photographers from Dumaguete City.

“I’m an art critic based in Dumaguete — and I’ve famously declared before that I have no patience for lazy photographs involving sunsets because the beauty is generic. But something about the sunset of October 9 sparked an interest in me, in particular, because many photographers in Dumaguete seemed to find the same impulse to photograph it, and share their snaps on social media,” says Casocot.

In his gallery, he highlighted images of 12 photographers.

These are Hersley Casero, Ian Omictin, Joanna Utzurrum, Urich Calumpang, Denniz Futalan, Ned Solis, Adrian Jacob Ambrose Badon, Lowell Opada, Joshua Esmeralda, Jay Dominic Te, Zaki Sidri, and Joanne Gomez.

The amazing sunset on October 9, was described by Casocot as something marvelous and the kind of sunset he has never seen before.

“It felt like a wonderful race of sorts, and I decided to put them together in one gallery because of the sheer marvelous synchronicity, and the post became viral and went on to generate more responses from locals,” he added.

It is indeed one of the best sunsets seen in Dumaguete, another beautiful reminder to everyone that at the end of the day, there’s always a beautiful thing to be thankful for. /bmjo