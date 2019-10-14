Talisay City Police Office to have new chief

Cebu City, Philippines—The Talisay City Police Office will welcome a new chief as Police Major Orlando Carag Jr., will be transferred to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Carag confirmed this with reporters on Monday noon, October 14, 2019.

He said Police Major Gerard Pelare, chief of Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB), will replace him as chief of the Talisay City Police Office.

According to Carag, this reassignment is in accordance with Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas’ appointment as the new NCRPO director. /bmjo