Dawn fire in Consolacion razes 3 food stalls

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Three food stalls at the Tambayan sa Lacion Food Park in Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu were burned down in a fire that struck at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

According to Fire Officer 1 Jaypee Ango, the fire started on the third food stall on the left side of the food park. It immediately spread to the two other stalls and partially damaged one more.

No one was reported hurt during the incident.

The stalls, according to Ango, were inside a container van that was divided into four spaces. They were made of light materials, he said.

Fire officials said the fire was controlled at 3:35 a.m. and was declared fire out at 3:50 a.m..

The Bureau of fire Protection (BFP) Consolacion pegged the initial damage at P200,000.

Ango said that unattended cooking may have caused the fire as the tenant of the third stall left when the incident happened.

He added that they will conduct further investigation to determine if the tenant of the third food stall need to face charges for neglect that led to the incident. /bmjo