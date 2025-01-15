ARQ’s Ian Abne climbs to No. 10 in IBF minimumweight rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Ian Paul “The Assassin” Abne, one of ARQ Boxing Stable’s rising stars, has climbed higher in the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight rankings.

Abne’s ascent is a testament to the resurgence of the Cebu-based ARQ Boxing Stable, which began its redemption arc last year with Abne and his stablemate Berlan Robles securing World Boxing Association (WBA) regional titles during the “Engkwentro 14” fight card held in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City.

ARQ Boxing Stable endured a tough stretch in the international boxing scene, suffering setbacks from fighters such as Ramil Macado, BJ Wild, and John Paul Gabunilas in 2024.

However, the stable has shown resilience, with Abne leading the charge to reestablish its prominence in the sport.

Abne, previously ranked No. 13, now holds the No. 10 spot in the IBF minimumweight division. This milestone boosts his chances of securing marquee fights in the coming year.

Notably, he is ranked higher than former World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight champion Yudai Shigeoka of Japan.

A key factor in Abne’s rise was his unanimous decision victory over Chinese fighter Jin Ping Yang on December 14 during “Engkwentro 14,” where he claimed the WBA South Minimumweight title.

This victory improved his professional record to an impressive 12 wins with four knockouts and one draw, maintaining his unbeaten streak.

The IBF minimumweight division is currently led by fellow Filipino Pedro Taduran, the reigning world champion.

Among Filipino contenders, Joey Canoy of Sanman Boxing Gym holds the highest position at No. 3, followed by Jake Amparo of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable at No. 5, Christian Balunan of Villamor Boxing Gym at No. 7, and former world champion Vic Saludar at No. 9.

With his rising profile and unblemished record, Abne is poised to become one of the names to watch out in the competitive minimumweight division this year.

