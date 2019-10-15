53-year-old health worker stabbed to death in Naga City

Cebu City, Philippines— A 53-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Sitio Isabela, Barangay Pangdan, Naga City, Cebu, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

The victim, who had several stab wounds on her body, was identified as Rosario Alperez Canda, a Barangay heath worker in Pangdan.

According to his brother, Barangay Councilor Andy Alperez, who was interviewed by CDN Digital, they found her younger sister inside her room in her home with her underwear removed and already lifeless.

The Naga City police and the scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) are already in the area to examine the scene.