Cebu governor says DILG should have helped towns to clear roads instead of merely assessing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has expressed disappointment with the rating system of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for road clearing efforts of towns and cities.

“Wa ko mobilib anang rating nila. Unsa kahag kami ang mo-rate pod nila?” Garcia said.

(I am not amused with their ratings. What if we rate them too?)

The governor made the remark after DILG said six Cebu local government units (LGUs) have failed the assessment for the 60-day road clearing from August to October 2019.

Garcia said instead of just giving a pass or fail mark at the end of the 60-deadline for the road clearing, the DILG could have done a progressive monitoring and feedbacking so the mayors could know where they will concentrate their efforts on.

“If they could have all the time in the world to organize and require LGUs, halos tama rabang department heads ang paattendon… Maayo pa og wala sila magseminar-seminar in some posh hotel nga nagsige lang og lingkod, sige lang og yawyaw, maypa naglibot sila sa mga lungsod aron makita nila ang effort sa mga mayor makatabang unta sila,” Garcia said.

(Instead of conducting seminars in some posh hotels, they could have made rounds in the towns to see the efforts of the mayors and they could have been of help.)

But for Garcia, the “greatest remise” in the DILG’s scoring system on the road clearing efforts is the contradicting remarks of the validation team assigned in Cebu City and DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III.

Densing, in his visit to Cebu City, said the city has high compliance with the DILG Memorandum Order issued last July 29 to clear their roads from obstructions.

But in the official report of the validation team, Cebu City only got a medium compliance rating.

“Even though I already said nga sa LGUs na kay sila man ang naay jurisdiction over their roads, I feel for the LGUS nga ilang gibansiwag dayon nga (that they immediately tagged to be) noncompliant. They could have at least warned the LGUs… The parameters should have been clearly set and they have all the time to monitor,” Garcia. /bmjo