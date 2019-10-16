UC defeats USC, takes top spot in Cesafi collegiate football

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters took the top spot in the College division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi men’s football tournament after edging six-time defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 2-1, in a rain-drenched match Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

UC increased its accumulative points to 10 after improving its win-loss-draw record to 3-3-1.

The loss, its second straight in the second round, dropped USC to the second spot on a 3-2-1 card.

UC and USC though hold the same 10 points but the Webmasters climbed from the third spot to the first owing to its goal difference (GD) of two. USC has a GD of one.

After many tries, UC finally found the back of the net in the 22nd minute courtesy of Eduardo Rei Acabo coming from an assist by Kurt Cuizon.

The first half ended at 1-0.

In the second half, Noah Benjie Suico added another goal in the 50th minute to bring their lead up to 2-0.

USC skipper Christian Keen Agot prevented a shutout for the Warriors with his goal in the 62nd minute.

USC, however, failed to score an equalizer and absorbed their second straight defeat in the tournament.

In the other match, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Kicking Jaguars clinched their second straight win with 3-0 blanking of last season’s runner-up University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters.

Cyrus Paca scored a brace for USJ-R in the 21st and 31st minutes while Jay Opsima sealed the win for the Kicking Jaguars.

The win allowed USJ-R to improve its record to 2-2-3 on nine points and climbed from fifth to the fourth spot.

UV dropped to the fifth spot with the same six points on a 2-4-0 card.