Metro at 37 is celebrating anniversary through AnniberSAYA sale

Metro at 37 years is extending its celebration and anniversary to all its customers with the annual AnniberSAYA Sale.

Save up to 50 percent during the AnniberSAYA Sale from October 18 to 20, 2019 at your nearest Metro Department Store and Super Metro.

Metro will also make your shopping rewarding because Metro Rewards Club cardholders can enjoy double points as they shop during the event. Your MRC points will be loaded 15 days after the sale.

Since Metro is celebrating 37 years of providing quality products to its shoppers, it will give away not one but 37 Devant 49” Full HD LED Television sets!

The winners will be chosen through a raffle draw and participants can get 1 electronic raffle entry when they purchase at least P1000 worth of products.

The Grand Draw of the raffle is on October 30, 2019.

Here’s more, every shopper who spends a minimum of P1500 gets 55 percent off of special home items including a garment steamer, rice cooker and more!

Here are the Super Metro and Metro Department store branches you can check out:

Cebu

Colon

Metro Ayala Cebu

Pacific Mall Mandaue

Bacolod

Ayala Capitol Central

Leyte

Baybay

Luzon

Pacific Mall, Legazpi

Pacific Mall, Lucena

Marquee Mall, Angeles

The District, Imus

Metro Manila

Alabang Town Center

Market! Market!

Bonifacio Global City

U.P. Town Center

Fairview Terraces

Feliz Mall, Pasig

Some items are subject to availability in some branches of Metro Department Store and Super Metro.

See you on Oct 18- 20 at The Metro Stores nationwide. Check out more offers here: http://bit.ly/Metro37thAnniberSAYA and don’t forget to use the official hashtags

#Metro37thAnnibersayaSale #TheMetroStores.