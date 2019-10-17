API inks first contract to develop Fairfield in the region

October 17, 2019 (Cebu, PHILIPPINES)– In October 2, 2019, Cebu-based developer AppleOne Properties, Inc. (API) signed with Marriott International (MI) the country’s first contract to develop Fairfield Inn & Suites in the region.

Fairfield Cebu Mactan will be located within Mahi by AppleOne Properties, Inc., a forthcoming IT center set to rise in a magnet area in Lapu-Lapu City, in MEPZ along ML Quezon National Highway. The property will have 198 rooms and an area of 10,950 square meters spread throughout seven floors.

Mahi will have spaces for business process outsourcing, office, commercial, and hospitality. The commercial component will bring a first of a kind element of lifestyle & leisure to the area.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites brand is a limited service hotel that is tailor fit to provide straightforward facilities and amenities to guests on the go. Fairfield Cebu Mactan is API’s reply to the area’s growing need for airport and business hotels.

Steve Baek, MI Senior Director of Hotel Development in the Asia Pacific, explains, “Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is one of the leading brands in the mid to mid-upper tier market. This is the market with the biggest demand in terms of volume. Unfortunately, not many quality options are available to this market.”

As a developer, API is no stranger to the Marriott franchise. It first signed an agreement to develop the five-star Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and Southeast Asia’s first residences by Sheraton, The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort in Punta Engaño, Mactan. The developments are set to open in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

According to Baek, “Marriott International is very excited to grow the partnership with AppleOne Properties, Inc. through the Fairfield Cebu Mactan project. We appreciate this partnership with API, being a renowned developer in the Philippines with a great track record. “

To this, API President and CEO Ray Manigsaca adds, “AppleOne is happy to develop a second Marriott property. We are confident that Fairfield Cebu Mactan will address the needs of travelers looking for world-class business accommodations in Mactan. AppleOne is honored that Marriott recognizes our capabilities in property development.”

Fairfield Inn & Suites currently has 1,024 open properties and 408 properties in the pipeline. Fairfield Cebu Mactan will be built from the ground, up, to open in Q3 of 2022.

AppleOne Properties, Inc. is a development company based in Cebu City, Philippines with core business interests in hotel operations, property development, and real estate sales. The company counts the following subsidiaries: AppleOne Mactan, Inc., the developer of Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort; Brickwall Construction & Development, the operator of Boardwalk City Residences, Apple Tree Resort & Hotel, and CityMall Danao; and, SunSky Development Corp., the developer of Diamond Suites & Residences.

Marriott International is the world’s largest operator of hotels with 30 brands and over 7,000 properties across 131 countries.

For more information on Fairfield Cebu Mactan and AppleOne Properties, Inc., call (032) 231-5223.