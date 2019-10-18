Manhunt on for man who stabbed dead ex-partner in front of their children

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Police have launched a manhunt operation against a man who repeated stabbed to death his former live-in partner in front of their four young children past 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, inside the woman’s house at Sitio Bankal, Barangay Ibabao, Cordova, Cebu.

The victim, identified as Elizabeth Lapasaran, was rushed by concerned neighbors to a hospital in nearby Lapu-Lapu City where she later died due to the multiple stab wounds, according to investigator Police Corporal Richie Abao of the Cordova police.

The suspect now being hunted by the police, identified as Rolando Roda, 38, also residing in the same barangay, has been separated from Lapasan from about a year ago, said Abao.

Initial police investigation revealed that based on the accounts of one of the victim’s children, their father barged into their house past 8 p.m. with a knife in hand and right there and then stabbed their mother several times in the body.

The suspect fled immediately while the victim was brought by concerned neighbors to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital where she later died.

Police immediately went to the suspect’s house but he was nowhere to be found. He was believed to have returned home to get some clothes before he fled.

Based on initial investigation, the suspect could have been jealous after receiving reports that the victim had been meeting another man, Abao said.

But one of the children, who is 13 years old, insisted to the police that their mother had not been involved with any man./elb