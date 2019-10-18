PresyoMerkado: Fighting skin damage with pineapples

CEBU CITY, Philippines – This tropical fruit originated from South America. Early European explorers named it pineapple because of its resemblance to a pinecone.

Pineapples (Ananas comosus) are packed with nutrients, antioxidants and helpful compounds that can fight inflammation and disease. Its aids in digestion, boosts immunity and helps speed up recovery from surgery among others.

Its high vitamin C content plays a vital role in the formation of collagen that helps fight skin damage caused by the sun and pollution while it also helps reduce wrinkles and improve overall skin texture.

The risk of developing asthma is lower for people who consume a large amount of nutrients like beta-carotene that is found in orange, yellow and green plant foods like pineapples.

Because of their fiber and water content, pineapples also help to prevent constipation and promotes a healthy digestive tract while the fruit is also recommended for those who are trying to conceive. Studies show that antioxidant-rich diets help improve fertility.

Fruit stalls in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City sell pineapples at P40 to P50 pesos per kilo. So, what are you waiting for? Mamalit na ta! / dcb