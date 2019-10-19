Mother, son, 5 others arrested in 4 separate drug busts in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Seven illegal drug dealers were arrested by police in four separate drug busts in Mandaue City on Friday, October 18, and early morning Saturday, October 19.

Operatives from four police stations in Mandaue City conducted four separate drug busts and seized suspected crystal meth with a total street value of P20,600.

At 10:30 p.m. on October 18, a team from Basak Police Station arrested the mother-and-son tandem of Rosario Quibo-quibo, and Zusano Quibo-quibo in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Almers, Barangay Tabok.

Zusano, also known as “Tonton”, was the subject of the drug operation after police learned of his illegal drug activities.

But during the course of the buy-bust operation, police also caught his mother, Rosario, a 45-year-old widow.

From the two, police seized 14 small packets of suspected crystal meth with a street value of P4, 200.

Police Captain James Conaco, chief of Basak Police Station, said Tonton is a new player street level drug pusher.

Three hours before the arrest in Barangay Tabok, the Subangdaku Police Station nabbed two drug dealers in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Subangdaku a few minutes past 7 p.m.

The arrested persons were Enrique Nacua, 40, a resident of Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City; and his cohort, Allan Lampon, 38 and a resident of Sitio Riverside in Barangay Subangdaku.

Sixteen small plastic packets of suspected shabu with a street value of P4,800 were seized from their possession.

At 2 p.m., a team from Canduman Police Station, led by Police Major Hugo Rio Ipong, arrested Christian Colarte in a drug raid conducted in Barangay Cubacub.

Colarte, 30 and a resident of the same barangay, was caught by police in the act of selling illegal drugs.

In his possession were seven small sachets of suspected crystal meth with a street value of P2, 100.

Canduman Police said Colarte is a street level target of the station.

At 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, Casuntingan police arrested Rolly Ouano and Aaron Sarabosing in Sitio Orel, Barangay Banilad.

Ouano, 40, is a resident of the same barangay.

He was caught in possession of 35 small sachets of suspected crystal meth with a street value of P9,500.

His friend, Sarabosing, 36, was also arrested for possession of one small sachet of suspected illegal drugs.

Police Captain Troy John Lalamunan, chief of Casuntingan Police Station, said an operative fired a warning shot after Ouano resisted arrested and an ensuing scuffle with police happened.

The arrested individuals are detained in the respective police station pending the filing of charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. / celr