Gazini partners with NGO to push ‘care for elderly’ cause

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Christiana Ganados is fulfilling her promise to further push her advocacy in caring for the elderly by partnering with the Coalition of Services for the Elderly, Inc. (COSE).

In an Instagram post on Friday, October 18, Ganados wrote that COSE is a non-government organization (NGO) “that works with older persons in the Philippines to address their issues and rights.”

The NGO’s website, cose.org.ph, says that it is the organization’s mission to work with older persons, especially the poor and marginalized.

Part of its mission is to uphold the rights of the older persons while” respecting cultural diversity, nurturing their potential, recognizing them as a significant sector and ensuring their participation in matters affecting their lives.”

Ganados, who will soon compete for the Philippines’ fifth crown in Miss Universe 2019,was raised in Talisay City, Cebu, by a single mother.

She grew up with her maternal grandparents, whom she calls Nanay and Tatay. This is why the advocacy of caring for the elderly is close to her heart.

” Thank you COSE for providing me with the deeper understanding of the issues and concerns of the older persons sector, particularly their fight against and AGEISM and the push for universal pension,” she wrote.

The Cebuana beauty queen said she is “beyond motivated and fervent to do more work with this organization.”

“I believe that every single act, no matter how simple it is, is a step forward for the older persons sector,” she said.

Ganados was in Cebu in previous days to talk about HIV awareness in Talisay City.

Ganados is the new face of LoveYourSelf, a community of volunteers advocating for HIV awareness and testing.

LoveYourself has the LoveYourself White House in Cebu, acommunity center in Cebu that offers free HIV testing, counseling, treatment and life-coaching.

She also posted a photo of Kandugyap House By the Sea in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu, where she looks like to be having a short vacation with fellow Cebuana beauty queen, Maria Gigante.