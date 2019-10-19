FACES OF CEBU: May Ann Nuñez, 25

I gave her 15 days. I told myself that I will ignore her because of what she did. My girlfriend of two and half years chose her friends over me. She said she is happier with them than she is with me. I was so hurt but I chose to forgive her. As what everybody says, you endure because you love.

Since I was a kid, I already knew I like girls. I can never imagine myself with boys. Growing up, I was shy around girls. I did not have any relationship until I finished high school. I only look at my crushes from afar.

I am really grateful that my parents accepted me for who I am. There was no need for me to hide my true identity from them. They always supported what I want and who I like.

I only finished high school. Since then, I helped my parents with the expenses. My job as a janitor provides for my family’s needs especially my parents.

I am different. I am a girl. But I also like girls. / celr