CIT-U Wildcats devour USJ-R Jaguars for their second Cesafi collegiate win

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A clutch three pointer from Clark Adrian Con-ui led to the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats clinching their second win at the expense of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 82-79, in the Cesafi collegiate game Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The USJ-R Jaguars, last year’s runner-up, were leading by 77-75 when Adama Camara lost possession of the ball and was picked up by CIT-U’s John Carl Escalona.

Escalona wasted no time in passing the ball to Con-ui who immediately pulled up for a trey and gave CIT-U a one point lead, 78-77 with 37.9 seconds left.

Escalona further pulled the Wildcats ahead by three points, 80-77, when he sank his two freebies.

With 8.2 seconds left, a penalty which had Juan Miguel Gastador sinking two free throws allowed the Jaguars to come close at just a point behind, 79-80.

But time was against USJ-R as a quick foul on Karl Malone Ventura backfired as the CIT-U hoopster sealed their win with two charities.

The Wildcats were 14 points behind the Jaguars at the end of the second quarter, 30-44, but they managed to slowly stave off that lead and eventually was just a point behind, 61-62, going into the final canto.

The Wildcats seemed determined to continue the heroics put up by Jessie Alorro Jr. who was taken off the court after he injured his left foot.

Alorro had 25 points then which was the top score for CIT-U. The win allowed CIT-U to exchange places with USJ-R.

The Wildcats now take the sixth place with a win-loss record of 2-6 while the Jaguars now dwell at the bottom with a 2-7 card.

Elmer Echavez led USJ-R with 23 points.

CIT-U was playing without Jemcerson Sable and Mark Christian Kong who were attending their graduation rites.

BOXSCORES: CIT-U Wildcats (82) – Alorro 25, Ventura 15, Clarete 10, Proel 8, Escalona 7, Jabonete 7, Con-ui 6.

USJ-R Jaguars (79) – Echavez 23, Gastador 19, Camara 11, Pascua 9, Robles 6, Solomon 4, Mendoza 3, Butcon 2, Rodriguez 2.