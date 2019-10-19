Samantha Lo breaks silence; says she is now in Venezuela to compete for MGI 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Samantha Ashley Lo broke her silence and announced in both her Instagram and Facebook accounts that she is in Caracas, Venezuela to compete for the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2019 crown.

Lo, who remained silent since October 9 when she left the Philippines for Venezuela, has been subject to various issues including being allegedly deported in Paris because she used a fake passport.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs even said that they have no passport record of Lo.

In her post, Lo said her “local organizer” failed to equip her with the proper transit visa that “may have enabled me to complete my earlier trip to this host country.”

Her Instagram post was made public around 11 p.m. on October 19 in the Philippines.

Lo also shared in her Instagram stories a photo of the airport in Caracas, Venezuela.

Lo did not name the local organizer that handled her travel preparations.

But as Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019, Lo is under the care of Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI).

She also did not directly answer rumors of being detained and deported but her post mentioned that it was not her local organizer that got her out of detention.

“Moreso, it wasn’t them who got me out of detention and put me safely on that plane to come back home. It was my family and other well-meaning Filipinos who did – and they are still not resting until this is over,” said Lo.

Lo began her post by saying that the past week has been a “rollercoaster of stress and uncertainty.”

“I know people have been waiting to hear from me but this past week has been such a rollercoaster of stress and uncertainty that I felt it was unnecessary to involve the public,” she wrote.

Lo said she chose to break her silence until she arrived in Venezuela because” I wanted to make sure I got here safely.”

Lo admitted that she was traumatized by what happened.

But she also showed strength by saying thst she has moved forward and decided to pursue the journey.

She said she did not intentionally commit any of the acts that have been unfairly attributed to her.

Lo already missed the welcome ceremony and press presentation on October 15 and the swimsuit competition on October 17.

But the coronation night is still on October 25 so she still has time to catch up.

Sounding confident and ready to put up a good fight, Lo said she hopes to bring home the crown and glory to the Philippines.

“It is not easy for me to do this – I still struggle with the fear and the trauma of recent days – but I know there is a bigger picture here and I will not let such fear silence me or deter me from the grand task ahead,” she said.

“I have come here not only as the candidate from the Philippines but as the voice of those who have faced similar situations like mine, the voice of those who have been abandoned of opportunity and pressured to remain silent,” added Lo.

The beauty queen, who represented Cebu City in the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 pageant, extended her gratitude to the organizers of Miss Grand International.

She said the organization welcomed her with open arms.

“You are an amazing organization that has showed me nothing but compassion and humanity from the very beginning. Thank you for accepting me and giving me the opportunity to represent my country,” she said.

Lo signed off the post by writing, “Your Miss Grand International Philippines, Samantha Ashley Lo.”

Lo’s post was accompanied by photos of her in a lavender gown looking regal and ready to show the world that she can win the Philippines’ first MGI crown.

Lo wrote that her gown was made by designer Rau Ablaza Uzon and her make-up artist is Leo Andrew.

Photographer Gio Marasigan took Lo’s glam shot.

Expressing support for the beauty queen, Lo’s gown designer, Rau Ablaza Uzon wrote in his Instagram account: “Silence doesn’t mean that person quits, it simply means that one doesn’t want to argue with people who don’t want to understand.”

Even Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray showed support for Sam.

Gray wrote a comment in Lo’s Instagram post saying: “Slay them Kweeeeeeeen! Such an inspiration! Rise above all. And represent our country with pride.”

News of Lo’s arrival in Venezuela to compete for the crown was met by pageant fans with tears and excitement.

Lex Anthony Licuanan, who has called out BPCI for its inability to provide any update about Lo’s whereabouts, said he could not contain his happiness upon reading Lo’s post.

“I’m almost crying!” he told CDN Digital.

After a long and controversial journey, Lo is all set to put up a good show and fight until the very end, which she promised to her supporters before she left last October 9.

Her October 7 post says “can’t stop won’t stop” and it looks like this beauty queen from Cebu intends to do just that.