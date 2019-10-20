Meet the Queen B of Naga City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A well-known “balbacuahan” in southern Cebu has been getting a lot of attention because of its very appealing marketing strategy.

Yancy’s Balbacuahan in Inayangan, Naga City, has been flocked by customers from all over Cebu not just because of its very tasty balbacua but also because of the tasty video one patron customer does for them.

Meet Julie Fatt, 52, a traffic enforcer in Naga City who has become the face of this famous place.

Balbacua is a Filipino beef stew made from beef, collagen-rich beef parts, and various spices cooked for several hours until it gets tender according to Wikipedia.

Fatt told CDN Digital that it all started about two years ago when she visited the place after a day of doing chores.

“I came from doing the laundry that day and was very hungry and decided to drop by their place and all of a sudden the owners came to me and asked me if they could take a video of me because they find the way I eat very appetizing,” says Fatt.

Ever since her first video came out, Fatt has become the face of the famous balbacuahan and has been enticing a lot of netizens to come and drop by the place.

Have you seen her videos? Well, let’s walk you through it.

Fatt starts by positioning herself in front of the camera with her plate of rice paired with a cup of balbacua.

In this video she took on October 1, it has already been viewed 430,000 times as of October 20.

Watch here:

“I come here every day and they give me free food and I am very happy about it, it not just their balbacua I’m after, but also their humba, pancit, paklay and so much more,” she said.

A lot of people are getting the hang of her videos and that they too travel and make their way to Naga City just to try and satisfy their cravings for this delicious dish made famous by Fatt. /dbs