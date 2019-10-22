USC graduates land in Top 10 of CPA licensure examination
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Three Cebua graduates made it to the Top 10 of the October 2019 Certified Public Accountant Licensure examination.
Out of the 14,492 takers, only 2,075 passed the exams.
Among them were three graduates from the University of San Carlos (USC) who landed in the Top 10.
The three are Marlou Borbon Alinsonorin, who took second place with a rating of 89.67; Kirk Mole Saromines, who landed at third with a 89.33 rating; and Samantha Mae Colon Mendoza, who placed eighth with a 87.67 rating.
The results were posted on the Professional Regulatory Board Commission (PRC) website six working days after the examination dates. /bmjo
