LOOK: ‘Hurting’ Duterte clutches on cane in Japan
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte used a cane while he is in Japan to join world leaders in witnessing the enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on Tuesday.
In one of the photos that Senator Bong Go shared with the media, Duterte, who figured in a motorcycle accident last week, can be seen clutching onto a cane as they prepare for the enthronement rites.
LOOK: #PresidentDuterte is seen with a cane as he prepares for the enthronement of Emeperor Naruhito. : Sen. Bong Go @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/WH1d48bBaf
— Nestor A. Corrales (@NCorralesINQ) October 22, 2019
Malacañang in a statement said Duterte attended the historical event “carrying a cane to assist him in his walk.”
Duterte also decided to cut short his fourth Japan trip “due to unbearable pain in his spinal column near the pelvic bone,” his spokesman Salvador Panelo said.
Duterte reportedly fell off a motorcycle last week at the Presidential Security Group (PSG) compound. But Malacañang has assured that the 74-year-old President was alright. /kga
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.