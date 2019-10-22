LOOK: ‘Hurting’ Duterte clutches on cane in Japan

By: Darryl John Esguerra - INQUIRER.net October 22,2019 - 03:41 PM

In this photo posted on Senator Bong Go’s Facebook page, President Rodrigo Duterte is seen clutching on a cane as he prepares to attend the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in Japan on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Photo from Bong Go

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte used a cane while he is in Japan to join world leaders in witnessing the enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on Tuesday.

In one of the photos that Senator Bong Go shared with the media, Duterte, who figured in a motorcycle accident last week, can be seen clutching onto a cane as they prepare for the enthronement rites.

 

Malacañang in a statement said Duterte attended the historical event “carrying a cane to assist him in his walk.”

Duterte also decided to cut short his fourth Japan trip “due to unbearable pain in his spinal column near the pelvic bone,” his spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

Duterte reportedly fell off a motorcycle last week at the Presidential Security Group (PSG) compound. But Malacañang has assured that the 74-year-old President was alright. /kga

