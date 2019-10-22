Motorcycle-riding gunman kills woman from Canlaon City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – A female backrider was killed from a bullet wound on her head shortly after she and her husband left their home at the Greenhills Subdivision in Barangay Mabigo, Canlaon City, earlier today, October 22, 2019.

Anabel Sabanal, 49, was already dead when brought to the Canlaon District Hospital.

Her husband, Erobar Sabanal, 48, was unharmed during the attack.

Chief Master Sergeant Amancio Sabac, investigator of the Canlaon Police Station, said that Erobar tried to chase the lone gunman, who was on board a separate motorcycle, but Erobar fell on the ground after his unit was hit by another motorcycle.

Sabac said they are yet to determine the motive behind Anabel’s killing and identify her attacker.

“Padayon pa mi ga-conduct ug investigation ug unsa gyud ang motibo ani ug kinsa ang target ang asawa o sila bang duha,” the police investigator said.

(We continue to investigate the case to determine the motive of the killing and to identify who was the real target of the gunman, whether it was the wife of both of them.)

Sabac said that the Sabanal couple left their home in Barangay Mabigo shortly after 5 a.m. today. The lone gunman, who was on board a separate motorcycle, tailed the couple on their way to Barangay Panubigan.

The gunman fired a shot hitting Anabel on the head when they reached the vicinity of the national highway in Barangay Mabigo at around 5:25 a.m.

Police recovered a Ruger pistol with nine live ammunitions coming from a caliber 40 pistol, a deformed slug from an undetermined caliber and a fired cartridge case from an undetermined caliber at the crime scene.

Sabac said that when Anabel fell on the highway, Erobar tried to chase her gunman. But Erobar’s motorcycle was hit by another motorcycle after 300 meters of travel causing him to also fall on the ground and lose the suspect. / dcb