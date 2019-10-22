USJ-R Baby Jaguars extend streak to 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars improved their chances of advancing to the top 4 in the High School division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

This, after outsmarting University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 74-63, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Dilcer Gaviola was a huge help to USJ-R as he finished with 21 points after converting eight of his gift shots in the final quarter.

Both USJ-R and USC still have an outside chance of completing the semifinals cast of the High School division. However, they must sweep their remaining elimination games.

Both teams had waxed hot with the Baby Jaguars just having a four-point advantage, 14-10, going into the second quarter.

USJ-R, however, started controlling the game in the second and third quarters posting their highest lead at 22 points, 53-31, on a trey from Kyle Maglinte with still five minutes before the final canto.

Nathaniel Montecillo ignited a rally for the Baby Warriors who were able to come close at 10 points twice but couldn’t sustain the rally.

USJ-R Baby Jaguars improved their win-loss record to 4-4 while USC Baby Warriors dropped to 3-5.

Montecillo top scored for USC Baby Warriors with 14 points.

BOXSCORES

USJ-R Jaguars (74) – Gaviola 21, Abatayo 15, Abarquez 13, Guibao 12, Go 6, Maglinte 5, Dragon 2.

USC Baby Warriors (63) – Montecillo 14, Buzon 11, Arulo 10, Baruc 9, Yu 6, Atillano 4, Tagalog 4, Booc 2, Ornopia 2, Piczon 1.