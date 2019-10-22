USC Warriors take solo second spot with win over USJ-R Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors extend their streak to three with their 62-53 demolition of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the Cesafi collegiate game, Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Already in the top 4, USC continues to improve their win-loss record to 7-3 while USJ-R stays at the bottom with a 2-8 card.

Sommy Managor had a big game for the Warriors with 15 points. Roosvelt Jelianggao and Kurt Trangia chipped in 13 points each.

Juan Miguel Gastador towed USJ-R with 22 points which went for naught.