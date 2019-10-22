After mall heist, Gwen wants port, terminal security tightened

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Capitol has encouraged law enforcement units in the province to institute stricter security measures in ports following the daring mall robbery in Mandaue City last Saturday evening, October 19.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia made the comment as seven of the nine suspects arrested in relation to the heist were not from Cebu.

“Our immediate concern is the security measures of the malls, but we also must see to it that we have very strict security measures being instituted in our seaports, terminals and that is where CPPO (Cebu Provincial Police Office) will be working very hard on,” Garcia said on Tuesday, October 22.

Garcia said Colonel Roderick Mariano, CPPO director, had already assured her that the police would be working to put measures in place to deter the entry of lawless individuals in the province.

Board Member Thadeo Jovito Ouano, Provincial Board’s chairman on the Committee on Public Safety, Security and Dangerous Drugs Abuse Prevention, earlier encouraged Cebuanos to be vigilant on new migrants in their communities.

Ouano said the residents should report to the police, for monitoring purposes, their new neighbors especially if they would engage in suspicious activities.

Ouano also said he planne to introduce an ordinance that would require establishments to hire security personnel in light of the incident.