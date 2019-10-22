Stop by for a spell at Maayo Hotel

This Halloween, get ready to experience a frightfully fun family bonding in Maayo Hotel’s spooktacular Halloween event, entitled “Into the Darkland” happening this October 27, 2019 at Maayo Hotel Grand Ballroom from 2pm to 6pm.

This spooky Halloween event has a thrilling range of fantastic activities lead by the whimsical Wonderland and Darkland characters paired with some film showing, face painting, interactive games, plus a kiddie snack buffet. Also, kids and kids at heart can flaunt their best Halloween costumes and join the grand parade inside the hotel and receive sweet treats from Maayo Hotel’s staff.

Children in their hauntingly best and original costume may win spellbinding prizes such as an overnight stay in Maayo Hotel, Maayo Argao, and Maayo San Remigio. This is Open to kids from 4-15 years of age.

To join, present a proof of purchase worth Php750 of single or accumulated receipt from any dining outlets at Maayo Hotel availed from October 19-27, 2019. The ticket is inclusive of loot bag, access to grand parade and trick and treat, an official entry to the costume contest, interactive games, prizes & surprises, kiddie snack buffet, film shows, face painting, and a lot more. Ticket releasing starts on October 19 at the 7th floor, Dayun Lounge from 9am to 5pm.

Come on over and bring the little earthlings to a bizarre and fascinating adventure into the darkland where weird with a twist equals a super fun time! For more information, call Maayo Hotel at (032) 517 0200 or email at [email protected] or send a message on their Facebook.