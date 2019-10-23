Marjorie Barretto admits Echiverri is father of youngest daughter

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Marjorie Barretto put an end to speculations and admitted that Enrico “Recom” Echiverri, former Caloocan mayor and later House representative, is the father of her youngest daughter.

“Recom Echiverri is the father of my youngest daughter. That’s all I have to say,” Marjorie said in an interview aired Tuesday over ABS-CBN’s “TV Patrol.”

Marjorie was referring to her seven-year-old daughter Erich who only appeared in social media photos posted by the Barrettos last February 2018.

Marjorie also admitted she was not “proud” of this, which was why she never announced it to the public.

“Alam mo hindi ako perfect. I’m very strong in many ways pero sa pag-ibig talaga mahina ako. Ako’y talagang, I’m sorry. I’m not very proud of it. That is the reason why I am not announcing it to the public,” Marjorie said.

[You know, I’m not perfect. I’m very strong in many ways, but when it comes to love, I’m not. I’m sorry. I’m not very proud of it. That is the reason why I am not announcing it to the public.]

“I wasn’t claiming to be perfect pero ayoko nang makasakit ng ibang tao pa. Maraming masasaktan pa e kung magiging garapal ako e. That’s the reason why I kept it. I’m sorry I’m not perfect. Mali po talaga ang I fell in love with a married man,” she added.

[I wasn’t claiming to be perfect, but I didn’t want to hurt other people. Many people will be hurt if I become shameless. That’s the reason why I kept it. I’m sorry I’m not perfect. It’s wrong that I fell in love with a married man.]

Marjorie had been open about her relationships when she was still in show business.

Her eldest daughter Dani is her child with former actor Kier Legaspi while Julia, Claudia and Leon are her children with comedian Dennis Padilla.

