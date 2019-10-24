Clippers’ Beverley fined $25,000 by NBA

Associated Press October 24,2019 - 10:37 AM

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a game ball into the stands.

Beverley threw the ball at the end of the Clippers’ 112-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

The NBA announced the punishment on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley, left, drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. | AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

