Clippers’ Beverley fined $25,000 by NBA
Associated Press October 24,2019 - 10:37 AM
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a game ball into the stands.
Beverley threw the ball at the end of the Clippers’ 112-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
The NBA announced the punishment on Wednesday.
