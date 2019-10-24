PRO-7 Chief De Leon welcomes CHR probe on Mandaue heist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier Valeriano De Leon, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said he welcomed the investigation of the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) on the death in Bogo City of the four suspects, who were members of the alleged group responsible for the Mandaue City mall robbery on October 19, 2019.

De Leon said the CHR-7 had been mandated to look into these cases and since this was their function in the government, the Philippine National Police (PNP) could only heed to their investigations.

But De Leon said the CHR-7 had not yet coordinated with them in the investigations.

“That’s their job. This is the balancing of several entities of the government just to make sure that standard operating procedures (are being followed), that the authorities are not abusing their power,” said De Leon.

De Leon assured the public that they had done their own investigation on whether the operatives properly conducted the arrest or they incurred lapses.

He also said that they were investigating if there was really a necessity to fatally shoot the suspects.

However, based on De Leon’s experience these robbery gangs would not hesitate to kill, and he would put the lives of his policemen first in these instances.

De Leon also warned that provincial police offices in Central Visayas of the possibility that the four remaining Mandaue mall heist suspects had already left Cebu.

Meanwhile, De Leon warned the public to expect the rise of robbery incidents in the Christmas season.

He said the robbery in a Mandaue City mall on October 19 only shows that robbery gangs are now starting to go active again as the holiday seasons drew near.

With this, he ordered the police directors and police station commanders to strengthen their patrol and engage the community in security preparations for the holidays.

He encouraged the malls, business establishments, and even households to be alert during the holidays and tighten their security by implementing more security measures such as installing CCTVs in their establishments.