Peanuts: Rich in fats, high in protein

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Were you one of those children who were told by your elders that peanuts can make you smarter?

A 2017 study of researchers from Loma Linda University in California revealed that nuts will make you more intelligent.

Peanuts, specifically, has the “highest delta response which is linked to natural healing, a healthy immune system and deep sleep.”

Because peanuts is associated with these positive conditions, the brain is well rested and will be able to retain better memory.

Healthline.com says peanuts are packed with healthy fats and high-quality protein. Since they are low in carbohydrates, peanuts are good dietary choice for people with diabetes condition.

Peanuts are affordable too!

In Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, peanuts are sold between P10 to P35 depending on the size of the container used to scoop the legumes.

Pila ka gantang nga mani ang imong mahurot sa usa ka lingkuran? / celr