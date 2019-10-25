PRO-7 chief to public: Don’t post your whereabouts online on All Saints’, All Souls’ Days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With All Souls’ and All Saints’ Days drawing near, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is reminding the public not to announce on social media their whereabouts on those days especially posting online about their houses being left unattended.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, PRO-7 director, said that doing this might encourage robbers and other persons with criminal intentions.

De Leon said in a press briefing on Thursday afternoon (October 25) that they were set for the the upcoming celebration of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

He said that he had already directed the police force in Cebu about how they would go about not just in the cemeteries but in the stations as well when there would be emergencies.

De Leon said that part of the plan was the alertness of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion who would also help in facilitating and securing the cemeteries that would mostly be visited by people and to assist the officers of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

More officers will also be deployed even in areas where there will be a few people.

He added that the plans would all be written and ready for implementation on the two-day break.

“This is a periodic activity and it occurs every year, meron na tayong preparations,” said De Leon.

He added that these plans are contingency plans which should also be carried out for the next years to come.

According to De Leon he will be expecting that the plans will be thoroughly followed but assured that it will also be adjustable in case there will be emergency situations. | dbs