Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Northern Samar

By: Katrina Hallare - Inquirer.net October 26,2019 - 10:58 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled Lope De Vega, Northern Samar on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismolgy (Phivolcs) said.

The quake struck at 7:37 a.m. at two kilometers southeast of the municipality of Lope de Vega.

Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 90-kilometer depth of focus.

The temblor was felt at Reported Intensity III in Lope de Vega, Catarman and Mondragon; and at Reported Intensity II in San Roque and Pambujan.

No aftershocks and damage were expected, Phivolcs added. /jpv