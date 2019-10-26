Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Northern Samar
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled Lope De Vega, Northern Samar on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismolgy (Phivolcs) said.
The quake struck at 7:37 a.m. at two kilometers southeast of the municipality of Lope de Vega.
Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 90-kilometer depth of focus.
The temblor was felt at Reported Intensity III in Lope de Vega, Catarman and Mondragon; and at Reported Intensity II in San Roque and Pambujan.
No aftershocks and damage were expected, Phivolcs added. /jpv
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.