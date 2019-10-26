Fight for top spot resumes in 19th Cesafi basketball tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Reach the top spot.

This is the aim of all teams who made it to the Top 4 in the college division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament which will resume action today, October 26, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The tournament action will continue to be exciting even as the final four semifinalists have been casted already.

“Mo aim mi og number 1. Tanan mo aim jud og number 1 so kailangan namo trabahoon, among nindoton practice para mudaog mi kada duwa,” said Shane Menina of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

(We will aim for the number 1 top spot. Everyone will aim for number so we need to work on this, we will focus on this during our practices so we will win in every game.)

The top spot is currently held by idle Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras with their win-loss record of 7-2.

The top two teams will get a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals which will start on November 12.

In today’s games, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will be gunning for the top spot as they face the UC Webmasters, who in turn, will be hoping to take the second spot.

As it stands, USC is in the second spot with a 7-3 card while UC is in the third spot with a 6-3 record.

Defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, the first round leader, have dropped to the fourth spot also with a 6-3 card.

Although, they have the same record as UC, UV takes the final spot in the top 4 because it got swept by UC in the double elimination round.

UV will also be vying for a share of the second spot as they go up against Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the first collegiate game today.

In the high school division, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles hope to get a tighter grip of the fourth spot as they face the younger CIT-U squad.

The Magis Eagles currently hold a 4-2 win-loss record and is in a tight fight for the fourth spot against Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons and University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars who both have 4-4 records.

The other high school game will have Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves facing University of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM). / celr

Games Today, October 26, 2019 at Cebu Coliseum

High School

12:30 p.m. CIT-U vs SHS-AdC

2 p.m. DBTC vs UCLM

College

3:30 p.m. CIT-U vs UV

5 p.m. UC vs USC