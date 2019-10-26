Pagasa: LPA to bring light rains over eastern Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) spotted within the Philippine Area of Responsibility will bring rains over eastern Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was last spotted at 940 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The LPA is expected to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over eastern Visayas and Mindanao, as well as the Bicol Region, starting Sunday.

However, the LPA is unlikely to intensify into a tropical depression, Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera and Cagayan Valley.

Meanwhile, Aurelio said that fair weather is expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country. /jpv