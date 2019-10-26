Former Senate President Nene Pimentel laid to rest

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel was laid to rest on Saturday at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City.

Pimentel was brought to his final resting place after being given the final honors, which was entirely streamed online via Facebook account of Senator Koko Pimentel.

The late senator’s family members as well as friends and supporters were present during the internment.

The Pimentel patriarch was considered to be the “father of the Local Government Code” which was crafted to empower the local government units.

He also served as Senate President from 2000-2001. During his Senate stint, Pimentel became majority floor leader, as well as minority floor leader.

Pimentel died last Oct. 20, aged 85. /jpv