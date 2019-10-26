UV Green Booters ‘abandon’ game, hand victory to USPF Panthers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters was already winning their Cesafi collegiate football match against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 2-1, when a commotion occurred that had UV abandoning the match with only 15 minutes left to play.

Tournament director Francis Ramirez said that according to rules, abandonment of a game can be considered a default which means that the 2-1 of UV would no longer be considered.

Instead, the default would give USPF a 2-0 victory which would give the team an upperhand in its fight for third place pending the results of the ongoing match between University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Kicking Jaguars and University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

The commotion resulted to six red cards meted all in all, three each for USPF and UV.

UV head coach Alex Ballesteros was one of those who got a red card for entering the field and saying an expletive. / dcb