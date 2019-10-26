UV Green Lancers end skid, climb to second spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers finally ended a two-game skid with an 85-69 lambasting of the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cesafi collegiate game, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win allowed UV to climb from the fourth spot to the second spot after improving their win-loss record to 7-3.

UV shares the second spot with University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors which is currently playing against University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Melvin Butohan led UV with 20 points.

Despite the loss, CIT-U stays at the sixth spot with a 2-7 record.

Karl Malone Ventura top scored for CIT-U with 15 points, albeit for a losing cause.